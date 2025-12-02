No matter how cynical the overall market is Comcast Corp (CMCSA) performance over the last week is recorded -2.82%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock price down -0.41% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.69. CMCSA’s price has ranged from $25.75 to $43.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 7.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.64%. With a float of $3.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.65 billion.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Comcast Corp is 0.92%, while institutional ownership is 85.78%.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.20% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Comcast Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 29.66 million. That was better than the volume of 25.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.66%.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.18. However, in the short run, Comcast Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.80. Second resistance stands at $27.01. The third major resistance level sits at $27.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.02.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 96.85 billion, the company has a total of 3,643,895K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 123,731 M while annual income is 16,192 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,198 M while its latest quarter income was 3,332 M.