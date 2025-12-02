Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 102,346 M

On Monday, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) opened lower -1.56% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $320.12. Price fluctuations for GOOG have ranged from $142.66 to $328.67 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 26.76%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.62% at the time writing. With a float of $5.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.42 billion.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphabet Inc is 58.41%, while institutional ownership is 26.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 32,401. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 32,500 for $296.64, making the entire transaction worth $9,640,679. This insider now owns 2,304,619 shares in total.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 2.13) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.82% during the next five years compared to 26.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphabet Inc (GOOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

The latest stats from [Alphabet Inc, GOOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 36.85 million was superior to 23.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.28%.

During the past 100 days, Alphabet Inc’s (GOOG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $269.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $203.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $318.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $321.89. The third major resistance level sits at $324.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $312.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $310.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $307.21.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,067,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3802.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 350,018 M according to its annual income of 100,118 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 102,346 M and its income totaled 34,979 M.