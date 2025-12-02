Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 22,270 K

On Monday, Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) was 24.30% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.35. A 52-week range for CAPR has been $4.30 – $20.75.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.01% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -86.26%. With a float of $40.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.72 million.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capricor Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Capricor Therapeutics Inc is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.87%.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.09) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.01% during the next five years compared to 11.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.55%.

During the past 100 days, Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s (CAPR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.47 in the near term. At $8.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.71.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Key Stats

There are 45,718K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 304.02 million. As of now, sales total 22,270 K while income totals -40,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -24,570 K.