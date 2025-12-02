5.11% volatility in Vestis Corp (VSTS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) on Monday, soared 3.70% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.48. Within the past 52 weeks, VSTS’s price has moved between $3.98 and $17.83.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -34.27% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.00%. With a float of $129.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.84 million.

Vestis Corp (VSTS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vestis Corp is 1.85%, while institutional ownership is 102.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 2,222,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 377,277 shares at a rate of $5.89, taking the stock ownership to the 18,380,501 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 28 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 314,390 for $6.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,895,772. This insider now owns 18,803,899 shares in total.

Vestis Corp (VSTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Vestis Corp (VSTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.52 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vestis Corp (VSTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.72 million. That was better than the volume of 2.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.78%.

During the past 100 days, Vestis Corp’s (VSTS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.72. However, in the short run, Vestis Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.85. Second resistance stands at $6.99. The third major resistance level sits at $7.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.07.

Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 885.96 million based on 131,840K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,806 M and income totals 20,970 K. The company made 673,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -680 K in sales during its previous quarter.