Now that iBio Inc’s volume has hit 0.84 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

iBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBIO) kicked off on Monday, down -10.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has traded in a range of $0.56-$6.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 64.37%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.57%. With a float of $21.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.49 million.

iBio Inc (IBIO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of iBio Inc is 2.74%, while institutional ownership is 25.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10 ’25, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 9,191 shares at a rate of $2.72, taking the stock ownership to the 11,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10 ’25, when Company’s insider bought 9,191 for $2.72, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 18,316 shares in total.

iBio Inc (IBIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.48 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.46) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.84% during the next five years compared to 64.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at iBio Inc’s (IBIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iBio Inc (IBIO)

The latest stats from [iBio Inc, IBIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was inferior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.58%.

During the past 100 days, iBio Inc’s (IBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1154 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0937 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0925, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5588. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9800.

iBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.74 million has total of 22,487K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 400 K in contrast with the sum of -18,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100 K and last quarter income was -5,720 K.