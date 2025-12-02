Sionna Therapeutics Inc (SION) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Zack King

A new trading day began on Monday, with Sionna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SION) stock price down -10.58% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $43.57. SION’s price has ranged from $7.26 to $45.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.34%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.46 million.

Sionna Therapeutics Inc (SION) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sionna Therapeutics Inc is 45.41%, while institutional ownership is 55.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 4,212,727. In this transaction Director of this company sold 94,583 shares at a rate of $44.54, taking the stock ownership to the 3,610,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 11,890 for $44.60, making the entire transaction worth $530,294. This insider now owns 3,598,486 shares in total.

Sionna Therapeutics Inc (SION) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -3.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sionna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SION) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sionna Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sionna Therapeutics Inc (SION)

Sionna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SION) saw its 5-day average volume 0.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.94%.

During the past 100 days, Sionna Therapeutics Inc’s (SION) raw stochastic average was set at 78.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.57 in the near term. At $44.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.19.

Sionna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SION) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.74 billion, the company has a total of 44,629K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -61,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -20,280 K.

