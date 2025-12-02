Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) plunged -10.60 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) opened lower -10.60% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.48. Price fluctuations for NNOX have ranged from $2.78 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -13.07% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.42% at the time writing. With a float of $63.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.76 million.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano X Imaging Ltd is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 19.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 05 ’25, was worth 3,650. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 6,950 shares.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.15) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.50% during the next five years compared to -13.07% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.76 million. That was better than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.27%.

During the past 100 days, Nano X Imaging Ltd’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. However, in the short run, Nano X Imaging Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.25. Second resistance stands at $4.49. The third major resistance level sits at $4.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.52.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

There are currently 65,383K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 255.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,280 K according to its annual income of -53,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,450 K and its income totaled -13,680 K.