Alector Inc (ALEC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) was -7.52% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. A 52-week range for ALEC has been $0.87 – $3.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 6.31%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.44%. With a float of $73.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.45 million.

Alector Inc (ALEC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alector Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Alector Inc is 32.56%, while institutional ownership is 61.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 113,685. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 32,992 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $40,580.

Alector Inc (ALEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.54) by 0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.83% during the next five years compared to 6.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alector Inc (ALEC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alector Inc (ALEC)

The latest stats from [Alector Inc, ALEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was inferior to 1.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.84%.

During the past 100 days, Alector Inc’s (ALEC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1089 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1812 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1267, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7503. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2950. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0850.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) Key Stats

There are 109,151K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 134.25 million. As of now, sales total 100,560 K while income totals -119,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,260 K while its last quarter net income were -34,670 K.