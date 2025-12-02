No matter how cynical the overall market is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) performance over the last week is recorded 11.48%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) on Monday, plunged -7.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.34. Within the past 52 weeks, SRPT’s price has moved between $10.41 and $138.81.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -328.45%. With a float of $98.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.77 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is 5.76%, while institutional ownership is 85.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 185,213,587. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,491 for $99.64, making the entire transaction worth $248,203. This insider now owns 27,812 shares in total.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 2.06) by -0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.78 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.94%.

During the past 100 days, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s (SRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 62.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.59 in the near term. At $21.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.07 billion based on 104,787K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,902 M and income totals 235,240 K. The company made 399,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -179,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.