Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,290 K

Zack King

Top Picks

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) kicked off on Monday, down -5.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has traded in a range of $0.67-$3.60.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 40.29% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -187.00%. With a float of $184.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.31 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Gossamer Bio Inc is 20.15%, while institutional ownership is 61.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 50,016. In this transaction Director of this company bought 26,050 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 58,050 shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.17) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.52% during the next five years compared to 40.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gossamer Bio Inc’s (GOSS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.18%.

During the past 100 days, Gossamer Bio Inc’s (GOSS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.80. However, in the short run, Gossamer Bio Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.26. Second resistance stands at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.86.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 726.77 million has total of 231,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,700 K in contrast with the sum of -56,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,290 K and last quarter income was -48,220 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.