Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,290 K

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) kicked off on Monday, down -5.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has traded in a range of $0.67-$3.60.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 40.29% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -187.00%. With a float of $184.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.31 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Gossamer Bio Inc is 20.15%, while institutional ownership is 61.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 50,016. In this transaction Director of this company bought 26,050 shares at a rate of $1.92, taking the stock ownership to the 58,050 shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.17) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.52% during the next five years compared to 40.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gossamer Bio Inc’s (GOSS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.18%.

During the past 100 days, Gossamer Bio Inc’s (GOSS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.80. However, in the short run, Gossamer Bio Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.26. Second resistance stands at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.86.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 726.77 million has total of 231,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,700 K in contrast with the sum of -56,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,290 K and last quarter income was -48,220 K.