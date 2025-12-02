Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 39,321 M

A new trading day began on Monday, with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) stock price down -0.54% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.0. WBD’s price has ranged from $7.52 to $24.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 108.01%. With a float of $2.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.48 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is 5.33%, while institutional ownership is 71.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 118,700. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,000 for $23.83, making the entire transaction worth $119,150. This insider now owns 140,084 shares in total.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)

The latest stats from [Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, WBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 35.66 million was inferior to 48.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.06%.

During the past 100 days, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.36. The third major resistance level sits at $24.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.15.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 59.15 billion, the company has a total of 2,477,975K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,321 M while annual income is -11,311 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,045 M while its latest quarter income was -148,000 K.