6.48% volatility in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) opened lower -7.60% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.42. Price fluctuations for RCKT have ranged from $2.19 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -11.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.74% at the time writing. With a float of $99.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.21 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc is 7.98%, while institutional ownership is 87.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 7,592. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 2,545 shares at a rate of $2.98, taking the stock ownership to the 299,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18 ’25, when Company’s CEO sold 6,276 for $2.98, making the entire transaction worth $18,721. This insider now owns 778,296 shares in total.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.72) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.89% during the next five years compared to -11.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.65%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RCKT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.32 in the near term. At $3.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) Key Stats

There are currently 108,222K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 341.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -258,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -50,330 K.