Now that Candel Therapeutics Inc’s volume has hit 0.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) was -6.08% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.77. A 52-week range for CADL has been $4.25 – $14.60.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -43.86% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.16%. With a float of $41.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.90 million.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Candel Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Candel Therapeutics Inc is 25.21%, while institutional ownership is 41.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 6,540. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 937 shares at a rate of $6.98, taking the stock ownership to the 52,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 781 for $5.04, making the entire transaction worth $3,936. This insider now owns 52,493 shares in total.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.23) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.44% during the next five years compared to -43.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.84%.

During the past 100 days, Candel Therapeutics Inc’s (CADL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.90. However, in the short run, Candel Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.65. Second resistance stands at $4.82. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.08.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Key Stats

There are 54,898K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 245.94 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -55,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -11,270 K.