10.53% volatility in Veritone Inc (VERI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) on Tuesday, soared 17.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.3. Within the past 52 weeks, VERI’s price has moved between $1.22 and $9.42.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 0.82% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.72%. With a float of $80.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.81 million.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Veritone Inc is 12.85%, while institutional ownership is 23.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 1,269,212. In this transaction Director of this company sold 504,657 shares at a rate of $2.52, taking the stock ownership to the 31,861 shares.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.22) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.20% during the next five years compared to 0.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Veritone Inc (VERI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.31 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritone Inc (VERI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.33 million. That was better than the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.28%.

During the past 100 days, Veritone Inc’s (VERI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.08. However, in the short run, Veritone Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.30. Second resistance stands at $5.57. The third major resistance level sits at $6.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.82.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 462.71 million based on 91,806K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 92,640 K and income totals -37,380 K. The company made 29,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.