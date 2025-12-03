Now that Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s volume has hit 2.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) kicked off on Tuesday, down -12.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. Over the past 52 weeks, LRMR has traded in a range of $1.61-$6.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 50.78%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.77%. With a float of $47.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.59 million.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Larimar Therapeutics Inc is 44.26%, while institutional ownership is 57.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 30,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,375,000 shares at a rate of $3.20, taking the stock ownership to the 9,538,945 shares.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.32) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.92% during the next five years compared to 50.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s (LRMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

The latest stats from [Larimar Therapeutics Inc, LRMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.29 million was superior to 1.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.41%.

During the past 100 days, Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s (LRMR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.71. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 267.05 million has total of 82,778K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -80,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -47,710 K.