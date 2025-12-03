Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) volume exceeds 14.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) stock price down -1.07% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $116.63. XOM’s price has ranged from $97.80 to $120.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 18.47% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.92%. With a float of $4.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.22 billion.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corp is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 66.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 238,351. In this transaction VP – Corp Strategic Planning of this company sold 2,158 shares at a rate of $110.45, taking the stock ownership to the 13,829 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s VP – Corp Strategic Planning sold 2,100 for $113.00, making the entire transaction worth $237,300. This insider now owns 15,987 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.64% during the next five years compared to 18.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Exxon Mobil Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) saw its 5-day average volume 12.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.47%.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $116.42 in the near term. At $117.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $118.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.60.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 486.58 billion, the company has a total of 4,217,166K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 349,585 M while annual income is 33,680 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 85,294 M while its latest quarter income was 7,548 M.