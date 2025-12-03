Leslies Inc (LESL) soared 21.36 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) opened higher 21.36% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Price fluctuations for LESL have ranged from $2.72 to $54.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.21% at the time writing. With a float of $9.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.28 million.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leslies Inc is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 49,916. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 63,995 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 65,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 150,000 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $118,500. This insider now owns 270,000 shares in total.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -4.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -4.16) by -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.21% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leslies Inc (LESL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.09, a number that is poised to hit -4.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslies Inc (LESL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.53%.

During the past 100 days, Leslies Inc’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.27. However, in the short run, Leslies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.91. Second resistance stands at $4.23. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.27.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

There are currently 9,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,330 M according to its annual income of -23,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 500,350 K and its income totaled 21,730 K.