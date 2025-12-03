Teradata Corp (TDC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) was 4.38% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $29.42. A 52-week range for TDC has been $18.43 – $33.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.63%. With a float of $91.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.70 million.

Teradata Corp (TDC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teradata Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Teradata Corp is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 103.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 27 ’25, was worth 1,580,457. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,216 for $21.83, making the entire transaction worth $135,695. This insider now owns 36,077 shares in total.

Teradata Corp (TDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.43) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.63% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teradata Corp (TDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corp (TDC)

The latest stats from [Teradata Corp, TDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.57 million was superior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.05%.

During the past 100 days, Teradata Corp’s (TDC) raw stochastic average was set at 94.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.16. The third major resistance level sits at $33.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.26.

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) Key Stats

There are 93,200K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.86 billion. As of now, sales total 1,750 M while income totals 114,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 416,000 K while its last quarter net income were 40,000 K.