No matter how cynical the overall market is Evolus Inc (EOLS) performance over the last week is recorded -3.26%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) on Tuesday, plunged -4.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. Within the past 52 weeks, EOLS’s price has moved between $5.71 and $17.12.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 23.91% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -97.79%. With a float of $49.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.77 million.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Evolus Inc is 23.41%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 42,972. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 5,722 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 89,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $6.82, making the entire transaction worth $204,486. This insider now owns 88,629 shares in total.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.02) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Evolus Inc (EOLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.55%.

During the past 100 days, Evolus Inc’s (EOLS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.78 in the near term. At $7.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.84.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 422.62 million based on 64,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 266,270 K and income totals -50,420 K. The company made 68,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.