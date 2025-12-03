MetaVia Inc (MTVA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

MetaVia Inc (NASDAQ: MTVA) kicked off on Tuesday, down -20.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Over the past 52 weeks, MTVA has traded in a range of $0.56-$2.75.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 67.49% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.47%. With a float of $9.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.21 million.

MetaVia Inc (MTVA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MetaVia Inc is 62.68%, while institutional ownership is 1.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 9,940. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 14,200 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 44,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,647,887 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $3,300,000. This insider now owns 9,995,679 shares in total.

MetaVia Inc (MTVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.74) by 0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.46% during the next five years compared to 67.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MetaVia Inc (NASDAQ: MTVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MetaVia Inc’s (MTVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetaVia Inc (MTVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.56%.

During the past 100 days, MetaVia Inc’s (MTVA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0726 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0753 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9127, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9282. However, in the short run, MetaVia Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6332. Second resistance stands at $0.6664. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6830. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5834, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5668. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5336.

MetaVia Inc (NASDAQ: MTVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.53 million has total of 24,215K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -27,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,380 K.