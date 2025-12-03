Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,590 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) stock price down -53.34% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $33.99. JANX’s price has ranged from $21.73 to $71.71 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -67.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -52.22%. With a float of $53.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.12 million.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Janux Therapeutics Inc is 10.56%, while institutional ownership is 106.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 1,033,743. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,333 for $34.09, making the entire transaction worth $113,622.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Janux Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 35.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 95.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

The latest stats from [Janux Therapeutics Inc, JANX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.84 million was superior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.53%.

During the past 100 days, Janux Therapeutics Inc’s (JANX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.92. The third major resistance level sits at $20.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.70.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 953.94 million, the company has a total of 60,148K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,590 K while annual income is -68,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,000 K while its latest quarter income was -24,310 K.