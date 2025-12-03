6.07% volatility in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) opened lower -4.56% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.95. Price fluctuations for VYGR have ranged from $2.64 to $7.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.48% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -85.01% at the time writing. With a float of $45.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.48 million.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Voyager Therapeutics Inc is 17.63%, while institutional ownership is 54.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 36,643. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,666 shares at a rate of $4.78, taking the stock ownership to the 123,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,843 for $4.78, making the entire transaction worth $27,937.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.35) by -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -85.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.77% during the next five years compared to 1.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.19. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.77%.

During the past 100 days, Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s (VYGR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.90 in the near term. At $4.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.47.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) Key Stats

There are currently 55,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 209.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,000 K according to its annual income of -65,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,370 K and its income totaled -27,890 K.

