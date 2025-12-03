Now that Xencor Inc’s volume has hit 0.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) was -3.15% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.51. A 52-week range for XNCR has been $6.92 – $27.24.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.63%. With a float of $67.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.34 million.

Xencor Inc (XNCR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Xencor Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Xencor Inc is 6.07%, while institutional ownership is 113.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 20,422. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,215 shares at a rate of $9.22, taking the stock ownership to the 20,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,993 for $9.22, making the entire transaction worth $27,595. This insider now owns 20,183 shares in total.

Xencor Inc (XNCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.79) by 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.63% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Xencor Inc (XNCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.54%.

During the past 100 days, Xencor Inc’s (XNCR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.91 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.76. However, in the short run, Xencor Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.57. Second resistance stands at $17.15. The third major resistance level sits at $17.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.53.

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) Key Stats

There are 71,410K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.14 billion. As of now, sales total 110,490 K while income totals -232,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,000 K while its last quarter net income were -6,030 K.