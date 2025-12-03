Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) with a beta value of 0.45 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND) on Tuesday, plunged -4.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $210.85. Within the past 52 weeks, ASND’s price has moved between $118.03 and $223.18.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -6.13%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.16%. With a float of $60.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.10 million.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR is 1.03%, while institutional ownership is 104.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 21,085,000. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $209.32, making the entire transaction worth $2,093,222.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.93) by 0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.73 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.16%.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 66.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $204.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $209.47 in the near term. At $216.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $221.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $185.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.35 billion based on 61,695K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 393,500 K and income totals -409,120 K. The company made 249,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -71,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.