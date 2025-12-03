LENZ (LENZ Therapeutics Inc) dropped -10.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, LENZ Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LENZ) was -10.16% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $30.4. A 52-week range for LENZ has been $16.53 – $50.40.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -181.63% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.77%. With a float of $27.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.59 million.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LENZ Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of LENZ Therapeutics Inc is 10.95%, while institutional ownership is 91.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 261,022. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $26.10, taking the stock ownership to the 4,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $25.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,024,000.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.4) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.76% during the next five years compared to -181.63% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LENZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LENZ Therapeutics Inc, LENZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.22%.

During the past 100 days, LENZ Therapeutics Inc’s (LENZ) raw stochastic average was set at 20.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.10. The third major resistance level sits at $33.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.28.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LENZ) Key Stats

There are 31,290K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 854.53 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -49,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,500 K while its last quarter net income were -16,700 K.