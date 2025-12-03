Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) last year’s performance of -29.97% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) opened higher 14.14% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.11. Price fluctuations for SLP have ranged from $12.39 to $37.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.83% at the time writing. With a float of $16.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.14 million.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Simulations Plus Inc is 17.32%, while institutional ownership is 77.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 14,644. In this transaction Director of this company sold 866 shares at a rate of $16.91, taking the stock ownership to the 9,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 866 for $17.00, making the entire transaction worth $14,722.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/30/2024, the company posted 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.17) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Simulations Plus Inc (SLP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Looking closely at Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.54%.

During the past 100 days, Simulations Plus Inc’s (SLP) raw stochastic average was set at 87.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.22. However, in the short run, Simulations Plus Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.84. Second resistance stands at $22.15. The third major resistance level sits at $23.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.94.

Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) Key Stats

There are currently 20,127K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 393.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 70,010 K according to its annual income of 9,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,360 K and its income totaled -67,320 K.