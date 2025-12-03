Macy’s Inc (M) last year’s performance of 34.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) on Tuesday, plunged -0.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.82. Within the past 52 weeks, M’s price has moved between $9.76 and $22.98.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.68% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.23%. With a float of $267.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.51 million.

Macy’s Inc (M) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Macy’s Inc is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 89.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 17 ’25, was worth 1,775,000. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 136,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $870,000.

Macy’s Inc (M) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 10/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.03) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.28% during the next five years compared to 2.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Trading Performance Indicators

Macy’s Inc (M) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.35 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macy’s Inc (M)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Macy’s Inc, M], we can find that recorded value of 7.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.26%.

During the past 100 days, Macy’s Inc’s (M) raw stochastic average was set at 96.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.86 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.12. The third major resistance level sits at $25.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.06.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.10 billion based on 268,506K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,006 M and income totals 582,000 K. The company made 4,999 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 87,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.