Halliburton Co (HAL) posted a 4.83% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) was 1.05% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $26.63. A 52-week range for HAL has been $18.72 – $32.08.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.18%. With a float of $837.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $843.00 million.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Halliburton Co stocks. The insider ownership of Halliburton Co is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 4,443,200. In this transaction President – Western Hemisphere of this company sold 160,000 shares at a rate of $27.77, taking the stock ownership to the 452,374 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 160,000 for $27.77, making the entire transaction worth $4,443,200.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.7) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Halliburton Co (HAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Co (HAL)

Looking closely at Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL), its last 5-days average volume was 8.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.29%.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Co’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.03. However, in the short run, Halliburton Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.27. Second resistance stands at $27.62. The third major resistance level sits at $28.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.33.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

There are 841,627K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.65 billion. As of now, sales total 22,944 M while income totals 2,501 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,600 M while its last quarter net income were 18,000 K.