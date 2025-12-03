No matter how cynical the overall market is, Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) performance over the last week is recorded -4.66%

On Tuesday, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) opened lower -3.85% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Price fluctuations for STXS have ranged from $1.54 to $3.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -25.52%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.00% at the time writing. With a float of $77.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.08 million.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Stereotaxis Inc is 17.07%, while institutional ownership is 45.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’25, was worth 44,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.24, taking the stock ownership to the 2,786,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $2.18, making the entire transaction worth $21,800. This insider now owns 97,299 shares in total.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.06) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.48% during the next five years compared to -25.52% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Stereotaxis Inc (STXS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.37 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.96%.

During the past 100 days, Stereotaxis Inc’s (STXS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.34 in the near term. At $2.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.04.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Key Stats

There are currently 93,325K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 209.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,920 K according to its annual income of -24,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,460 K and its income totaled -6,460 K.