Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) to new highs

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) stock price down -8.60% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.42. RLMD’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.68% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.68%. With a float of $50.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.33 million.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Relmada Therapeutics Inc is 30.59%, while institutional ownership is 14.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05 ’25, was worth 1,100,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 788,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05 ’25, when Company’s CAO and COO bought 136,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $299,200. This insider now owns 403,931 shares in total.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.22% during the next five years compared to 0.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Relmada Therapeutics Inc, RLMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.22%.

During the past 100 days, Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s (RLMD) raw stochastic average was set at 76.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.67. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.30.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 296.26 million, the company has a total of 73,334K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -79,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -10,090 K.

