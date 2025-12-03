Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) kicked off at the price of $8.33: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.02. Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has traded in a range of $6.99-$12.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.02%. With a float of $42.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.41 million.

Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Heartland Express, Inc is 45.21%, while institutional ownership is 49.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 203,036. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 24,798 shares at a rate of $8.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,491,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,888 for $8.20, making the entire transaction worth $31,882. This insider now owns 1,467,070 shares in total.

Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.04) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Heartland Express, Inc’s (HTLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD)

Looking closely at Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.55%.

During the past 100 days, Heartland Express, Inc’s (HTLD) raw stochastic average was set at 60.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.59. However, in the short run, Heartland Express, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.51. Second resistance stands at $8.68. The third major resistance level sits at $8.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.55.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 645.14 million has total of 77,448K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,048 M in contrast with the sum of -29,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 196,550 K and last quarter income was -8,280 K.