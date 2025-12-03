Arq Inc (ARQ) volume exceeds 0.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Arq Inc (NASDAQ: ARQ) on Tuesday, soared 3.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. Within the past 52 weeks, ARQ’s price has moved between $3.27 and $7.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.59%. With a float of $33.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.69 million.

Arq Inc (ARQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arq Inc is 20.56%, while institutional ownership is 42.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10 ’25, was worth 33,660. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $3.74, taking the stock ownership to the 59,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 6,000 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $21,310. This insider now owns 65,000 shares in total.

Arq Inc (ARQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.02) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arq Inc (NASDAQ: ARQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Arq Inc (ARQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.71 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arq Inc (ARQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.29 million, its volume of 0.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.32%.

During the past 100 days, Arq Inc’s (ARQ) raw stochastic average was set at 11.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.89 in the near term. At $3.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.52.

Arq Inc (NASDAQ: ARQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 163.09 million based on 42,694K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 108,960 K and income totals -5,110 K. The company made 35,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -650 K in sales during its previous quarter.