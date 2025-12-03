Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) with a beta value of 1.24 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) was 9.51% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.52. A 52-week range for EVTL has been $2.76 – $15.99.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -85.59% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 96.32%. With a float of $92.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.79 million.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vertical Aerospace Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Vertical Aerospace Ltd is 6.11%, while institutional ownership is 70.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 29 ’25, was worth 13,020,000. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 2,000,000 for $14.36, making the entire transaction worth $28,728,000.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -36.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.18) by -35.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 70.75% during the next five years compared to -85.59% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vertical Aerospace Ltd, EVTL], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.02%.

During the past 100 days, Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s (EVTL) raw stochastic average was set at 35.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.32. The third major resistance level sits at $5.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.21.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Key Stats

There are 98,528K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 487.72 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -998,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 32,300 K.

