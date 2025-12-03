USB (U.S. Bancorp) climbed 0.55 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) opened higher 0.55% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $49.41. Price fluctuations for USB have ranged from $35.18 to $53.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.86%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.42% at the time writing. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U.S. Bancorp is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 80.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20 ’25, was worth 1,261,010. In this transaction Senior EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 26,909 shares at a rate of $46.86, taking the stock ownership to the 226,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 140,445 for $46.34, making the entire transaction worth $6,508,924. This insider now owns 1,360,414 shares in total.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.05) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.08% during the next five years compared to -1.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U.S. Bancorp (USB). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Looking closely at U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), its last 5-days average volume was 7.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.64%.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) raw stochastic average was set at 88.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.00 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.19. However, in the short run, U.S. Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.05. Second resistance stands at $50.42. The third major resistance level sits at $50.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Key Stats

There are currently 1,554,434K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 77.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,712 M according to its annual income of 6,299 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,005 M and its income totaled 2,001 M.