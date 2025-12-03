Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) last year’s performance of 47.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) stock price up 1.53% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $287.68. TSM’s price has ranged from $134.25 to $311.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 26.75%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.82%. With a float of $5.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 2.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.24% during the next five years compared to 26.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.76, a number that is poised to hit 2.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.33 million, its volume of 9.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.76%.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $290.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $227.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $294.67 in the near term. At $297.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $299.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $289.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $286.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $284.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1514.73 billion, the company has a total of 5,186,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 88,268 M while annual income is 35,327 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,063 M while its latest quarter income was 15,107 M.