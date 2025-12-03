Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) posted a -1.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.70% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.49. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has traded in a range of $5.85-$24.17.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.84% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.22%. With a float of $26.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.23 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 8.42%, while institutional ownership is 84.63%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -1.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.49) by -0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.27% during the next five years compared to -6.84% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ARCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, ARCT], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.48%.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.72. The third major resistance level sits at $6.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 177.58 million has total of 28,413K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 152,310 K in contrast with the sum of -80,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,150 K and last quarter income was -13,450 K.