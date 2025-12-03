No matter how cynical the overall market is, Wayfair Inc (W) performance over the last week is recorded -3.60%

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) on Tuesday, plunged -7.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $110.04. Within the past 52 weeks, W’s price has moved between $20.41 and $114.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 17.83%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1704.10%. With a float of $98.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.26 million.

Wayfair Inc (W) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wayfair Inc is 24.54%, while institutional ownership is 89.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 15,888,273. In this transaction Co-Founder of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $105.92, taking the stock ownership to the 729,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 150,000 for $105.91, making the entire transaction worth $15,887,176. This insider now owns 729,137 shares in total.

Wayfair Inc (W) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.01) by -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1704.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Trading Performance Indicators

Wayfair Inc (W) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.71 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wayfair Inc (W)

Looking closely at Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), its last 5-days average volume was 2.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.64%.

During the past 100 days, Wayfair Inc’s (W) raw stochastic average was set at 78.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.67 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.01 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.40. However, in the short run, Wayfair Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.00. Second resistance stands at $116.60. The third major resistance level sits at $120.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.00.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.22 billion based on 130,338K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,851 M and income totals -492,000 K. The company made 3,117 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -99,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.