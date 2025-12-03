Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing DraftKings Inc (DKNG) to new highs

On Tuesday, DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) was -0.77% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $33.87. A 52-week range for DKNG has been $26.23 – $53.61.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -6.36%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 85.41%. With a float of $480.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.50 million.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DraftKings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc is 3.47%, while institutional ownership is 82.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 1,785,990. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 52,777 shares at a rate of $33.84, taking the stock ownership to the 512,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 52,777 for $32.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,731,613.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DraftKings Inc (DKNG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.95 million, its volume of 13.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.95%.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.96 in the near term. At $34.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.69.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

There are 497,773K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.94 billion. As of now, sales total 4,768 M while income totals -507,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,144 M while its last quarter net income were -256,790 K.