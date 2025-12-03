Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) kicked off at the price of $92.07: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) opened lower -0.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $92.69. Price fluctuations for SCHW have ranged from $65.88 to $99.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.26% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.97% at the time writing. With a float of $1.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 billion.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Charles Schwab Corp is 5.68%, while institutional ownership is 84.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 301,056. In this transaction MD, Head of Advisor Services of this company sold 3,072 shares at a rate of $98.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’25, when Company’s MD, Head of Investor Services sold 35,188 for $95.35, making the entire transaction worth $3,355,028. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.91) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.11% during the next five years compared to 2.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.19. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Charles Schwab Corp, SCHW], we can find that recorded value of 8.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.66%.

During the past 100 days, Charles Schwab Corp’s (SCHW) raw stochastic average was set at 26.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.49. The third major resistance level sits at $93.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $90.60.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) Key Stats

There are currently 1,776,937K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 163.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,606 M according to its annual income of 5,942 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,135 M and its income totaled 2,358 M.