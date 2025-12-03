Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) volume exceeds 1.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock price up 8.11% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. FCEL’s price has ranged from $3.58 to $13.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 32.19%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.98%. With a float of $32.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.30 million.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Fuelcell Energy Inc is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 36.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 124,651.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.99 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.74% during the next five years compared to 32.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fuelcell Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.21, a number that is poised to hit -1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Looking closely at Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.67%.

During the past 100 days, Fuelcell Energy Inc’s (FCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.92. However, in the short run, Fuelcell Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.18. Second resistance stands at $7.43. The third major resistance level sits at $7.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.85.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 223.80 million, the company has a total of 32,295K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 112,130 K while annual income is -126,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,740 K while its latest quarter income was -91,660 K.

