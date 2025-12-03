Exelon Corp (EXC) with a beta value of 0.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) kicked off on Tuesday, down -1.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $45.69. Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has traded in a range of $35.94-$48.51.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was -4.04%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.01%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Exelon Corp is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 87.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03 ’25, was worth 59,354. In this transaction EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary of this company sold 1,463 shares at a rate of $40.57, taking the stock ownership to the 2,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk sold 6,051 for $40.57, making the entire transaction worth $245,489. This insider now owns 56,702 shares in total.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.59) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.47% during the next five years compared to -4.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Exelon Corp’s (EXC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corp (EXC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.19 million, its volume of 7.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.64%.

During the past 100 days, Exelon Corp’s (EXC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.50 in the near term. At $45.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.88.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.46 billion has total of 1,010,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,028 M in contrast with the sum of 2,460 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,705 M and last quarter income was 875,000 K.