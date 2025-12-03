Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.19%

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) on Tuesday remained unchanged from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $101.2. Within the past 52 weeks, EXAS’s price has moved between $38.81 and $101.87.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -54.24% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.43%. With a float of $186.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.45 million.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corp is 1.62%, while institutional ownership is 94.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 375,000. In this transaction EVP, GM, Screening of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 23,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec sold 1,000 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $70,000. This insider now owns 11,585 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.19) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.44 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exact Sciences Corp, EXAS], we can find that recorded value of 8.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.16%.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corp’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $101.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.57. The third major resistance level sits at $101.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.73.

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.20 billion based on 189,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,759 M and income totals -1,029 M. The company made 850,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.