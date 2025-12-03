Innodata Inc (INOD) last year’s performance of 49.47% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) was 7.34% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $55.03. A 52-week range for INOD has been $26.41 – $93.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.04%. With a float of $30.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.86 million.

Innodata Inc (INOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Innodata Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 538,070. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,278 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 200,000 for $61.39, making the entire transaction worth $12,278,939. This insider now owns 60,000 shares in total.

Innodata Inc (INOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.25) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.04% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Innodata Inc (INOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc (INOD)

Looking closely at Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.60%.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.91 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.18. However, in the short run, Innodata Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.80. Second resistance stands at $62.54. The third major resistance level sits at $65.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.20.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

There are 31,861K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.88 billion. As of now, sales total 170,460 K while income totals 28,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,550 K while its last quarter net income were 8,340 K.