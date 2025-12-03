Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) posted a 6.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) opened higher 1.42% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.6. Price fluctuations for CX have ranged from $4.89 to $10.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 60.45%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.77% at the time writing. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.51 billion.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 36.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’25, was worth 408,904. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 38,125 for $10.27, making the entire transaction worth $391,734.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.04) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to 60.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.91 million, its volume of 8.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.06%.

During the past 100 days, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s (CX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.86 in the near term. At $10.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.40.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,449,087K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,200 M according to its annual income of 939,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,245 M and its income totaled 263,700 K.