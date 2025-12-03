No matter how cynical the overall market is, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) performance over the last week is recorded -4.87%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) stock price down -3.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $105.04. RYTM’s price has ranged from $45.90 to $116.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.34% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.69%. With a float of $62.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.68 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 106.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 351,750. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 3,350 shares at a rate of $105.00, taking the stock ownership to the 20,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,350 for $103.15, making the entire transaction worth $345,552.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.72 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, RYTM], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.96%.

During the past 100 days, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RYTM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.88. The third major resistance level sits at $109.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.51.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.77 billion, the company has a total of 66,736K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 130,130 K while annual income is -260,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 51,300 K while its latest quarter income was -52,900 K.