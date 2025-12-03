Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) to new highs

Zack King

Top Picks

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) kicked off on Tuesday, down -6.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. Over the past 52 weeks, VRA has traded in a range of $1.71-$5.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.00%. With a float of $19.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.94 million.

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Vera Bradley Inc is 31.49%, while institutional ownership is 40.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 474,551. In this transaction Director of this company bought 253,094 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 300,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 53,722 for $1.86, making the entire transaction worth $99,923. This insider now owns 93,628 shares in total.

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vera Bradley Inc’s (VRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)

Looking closely at Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.32%.

During the past 100 days, Vera Bradley Inc’s (VRA) raw stochastic average was set at 42.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.26. However, in the short run, Vera Bradley Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.62. Second resistance stands at $2.74. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.84 million has total of 27,937K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 371,970 K in contrast with the sum of -62,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,860 K and last quarter income was -4,670 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.