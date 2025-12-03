Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) to new highs

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) kicked off on Tuesday, down -6.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. Over the past 52 weeks, VRA has traded in a range of $1.71-$5.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.00%. With a float of $19.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.94 million.

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Vera Bradley Inc is 31.49%, while institutional ownership is 40.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 474,551. In this transaction Director of this company bought 253,094 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 300,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 53,722 for $1.86, making the entire transaction worth $99,923. This insider now owns 93,628 shares in total.

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vera Bradley Inc’s (VRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)

Looking closely at Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.32%.

During the past 100 days, Vera Bradley Inc’s (VRA) raw stochastic average was set at 42.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.26. However, in the short run, Vera Bradley Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.62. Second resistance stands at $2.74. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.84 million has total of 27,937K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 371,970 K in contrast with the sum of -62,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,860 K and last quarter income was -4,670 K.