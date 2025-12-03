GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) kicked off at the price of $37.13: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) on Tuesday, soared 3.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.88. Within the past 52 weeks, GFS’s price has moved between $29.77 and $47.69.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 18.83%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.35%. With a float of $102.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $555.68 million.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GlobalFoundries Inc is 81.46%, while institutional ownership is 19.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 143,960.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.45) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.42% during the next five years compared to 18.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.24 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.41 million, its volume of 2.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.67%.

During the past 100 days, GlobalFoundries Inc’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.73 in the near term. At $38.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.53.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.53 billion based on 552,913K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,750 M and income totals -265,000 K. The company made 1,688 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 248,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.