PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) volume exceeds 1.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) was 6.95% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. A 52-week range for PDSB has been $0.70 – $2.46.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.42% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.33%. With a float of $53.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.72 million.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,060 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 61,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,061 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $25,001. This insider now owns 78,851 shares in total.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.28) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.71% during the next five years compared to 6.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PDS Biotechnology Corporation, PDSB], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.09%.

During the past 100 days, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (PDSB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0739 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0786 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9184, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1923. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8105. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8534. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8986. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7224, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6772. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6343.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Key Stats

There are 48,980K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.00 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -37,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -9,010 K.