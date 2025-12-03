Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) with a beta value of 1.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) opened lower -0.80% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.03. Price fluctuations for OWL have ranged from $13.25 to $26.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.55% at the time writing. With a float of $623.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $664.80 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc is 6.17%, while institutional ownership is 91.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 42,622,690. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Controlled affiliate proposed sale 710,588 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $10,658,820.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.21) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Looking closely at Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL), its last 5-days average volume was 9.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.49%.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.36. However, in the short run, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.09. Second resistance stands at $15.28. The third major resistance level sits at $15.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,559,631K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,295 M according to its annual income of 109,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 727,990 K and its income totaled 6,310 K.