SEI (Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc) climbed 3.38 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) stock price up 3.38% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $48.81. SEI’s price has ranged from $14.27 to $57.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -21.42%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.46%. With a float of $38.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.65 million.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc is 22.09%, while institutional ownership is 112.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04 ’25, was worth 106,056,367. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,114,783 for $50.15, making the entire transaction worth $106,056,367. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 90.83% during the next five years compared to -21.42% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.14 million, its volume of 2.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.15%.

During the past 100 days, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s (SEI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.02 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.93 in the near term. At $55.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.15.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.45 billion, the company has a total of 68,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 313,090 K while annual income is 15,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,840 K while its latest quarter income was 14,550 K.